Dr. John Ddamulira the Principal Investigator on the study conducted across six districts of Arua, Gulu, Kamuli, Kasese, Nakapiripirit, and Mubende last year revealed on Wednesday as the results were being launched that while a lot of people die of injuries with mortality rate estimated at 560 per 100,000 people, only 1.4% seek proper medical care for the injuries.
101 in Every 100,000 Ugandans Suffer Snake Bite Injuries Each Year-Survey
some of the venomous snakes the researchers found in the field. The species were reported in all the six districts.
