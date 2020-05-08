Kimbowa Ivan
105 Traders Arrested for Operating Unauthorized Businesses

8 May 2020, 18:03 Comments 213 Views Mukono, Uganda Business and finance Security Local government Report
Some of the suspects on police patrol.

The suspects were arrested during an operation conducted this evening by a team led by the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander Denis Namuwoza. The operation covered the areas of Industrial zone, Kikooza, Nasuuti, Butebe, Nabuti and Collin market road.

 

