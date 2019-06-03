In short
Police have arrested 11 suspected criminals at Namugongo Martyrs Shrine.
Register for free and get your first full articles on us. You must fill in all fields to successfully register.
Thanks for registering! The more you purchase, the more we throw in for free.
|You pay
|You get
|1$
|1$
|2.50$
|2.75$
|5$
|6$
|10$
|12.50$
|25$
|37.50$
|Only now
|100$
|150$
|1000$
|2000$
The more you purchase, the more we throw in for free.
|1$ for 1$ of credit
|2.50$ for 2.75$ of credit
|Get 0.25$ on us.
|5$ for 6$ of credit
|Get 1$ on us.
|10$ for 12.50$ of credit
|Get 2.50$ on us.
|25$ for 35$ of credit
|Get 10$ on us.
|100$ for 150$ of credit
|Get 50$ on us.
|Superb value
|1000$ for 2000$ of credit
|Get 1000$ on us.
|Crazy!