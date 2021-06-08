In short
Maj. Gen Jim Muhwezi, the Rujumbura Member of Parliament has replaced Gen Ely Tumwine- who has been serving as Security Minister since 2018. For the position of Minister for General Duties in the Prime Minister’s Office, the former NRM Secretary General, Justine Kasule Lumumba, has replaced Mary Karoro Okurut.
11 Cabinet Ministers Lose Position as Museveni Names New Cabinet Top story8 Jun 2021, 23:18 Comments 104 Views Politics Updates
