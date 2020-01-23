Emmy Daniel Ojara
07:10

11 Motorcycles Stolen From Gulu Municipality in Three weeks

23 Jan 2020, 07:08 Comments 103 Views Business and finance Security Northern Breaking news

In short
The latest victim is Sunday Robin Okello, a member of Gulu City Boda Boda Association who lost his Bajaj Motorcycle registration number UEW 306U to the thugs at Holy Rosary Sub Ward in Laroo division on Sunday.

 

Tagged with: Gulu Modern City Boda Boda Motorcyclist Association motorcycle theft in gulu
Mentioned: Gulu Central Police Station

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.