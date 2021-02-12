11 NUP Supporters Return Home 2-Months after Alleged Abduction

In short
Paul Kawombe, Katoogo parish councillor says the victims were allegedly picked by armed security officers who were moving in numberless cars known as drones from the villages of Katoogo, Samuuka, Kisowera, Kabembe and Buntaba in the sub-counties of Nama and Kyampisi.
11 NUP Supporters Return Home 2-Months after Alleged Abduction12 Feb 2021, 19:59 Comments 311 Views Mukono District, Uganda Human rights Crime Security Editorial
Some of the NUP supporters who were abducted, Muhammad Nahiru and Junior Kiberu after getting back to their relatives in Kisowera in Mukono district.
In short
Tagged with: Abduction Lt. Gen. Proscovia Nalweyiso More NUP Abducted Supporters Gets Back to Families Mukono North Constituency NUP supporters
Mentioned: NUP
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.