11 NUSAF Animals Recovered from Local Leaders in Agago

In short
The oxen and ox-ploughs worth 10.6 million Shillings were purchased two weeks ago to support vulnerable community members in Omiya Pacwa Sub-county under Tic ber, Abicelo Ox-traction and Rwot Omiyo groups.
11 NUSAF Animals Recovered from Local Leaders in Agago28 Aug 2020, 13:07 Comments 116 Views Agago District, Uganda Northern Agriculture Local government Updates
Some of the ox-ploughs and oxens belonging to one of the groups benefiting under NUSAF3 in Omiya Pacwa Subcunty Agago district.
In short
Tagged with: Northern Uganda Social Action Fund phase 3 [NUSAF3] Omiya Pacwa sub county World Bank ox-ploughs oxen
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.