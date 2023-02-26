11 Suspects Escape from Dokolo Central Police Station

In short
Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga Police Spokesperson says none of the escapees have been re-arrested but the two officers whose identities have been withheld, who were guarding the cell that day, have been arrested to aid with investigations.
11 Suspects Escape from Dokolo Central Police Station26 Feb 2023, 17:31 Comments 101 Views Dokolo, Uganda Crime Security Northern Updates
In short
Mentioned: Dokolo Central Police Station
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.