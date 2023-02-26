Amony Immaculate
11 Suspects Escape from Dokolo Central Police Station

26 Feb 2023, 17:31 Comments 101 Views Dokolo, Uganda Crime Security Northern Updates

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga Police Spokesperson says none of the escapees have been re-arrested but the two officers whose identities have been withheld, who were guarding the cell that day, have been arrested to aid with investigations.

 

