12 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed Among Truck Drivers

In short
All the 12 cases are Ugandan truck drivers who entered the country using different points of entry on Monday. To date over 160 drivers have tested positive.
12 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed Among Truck Drivers19 May 2020, 08:25 Comments 285 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Cases in Uganda COVID-19 Pandemic Dr Jane Ruth Aceng-Minister of Health Genexpert Machines with COVID-19
Mentioned: Ministry of Health-MOH UVRI
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.