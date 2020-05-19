Pamela Mawanda
12 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed Among Truck Drivers

Uganda's COVID-19 Cases Rise to 260

All the 12 cases are Ugandan truck drivers who entered the country using different points of entry on Monday. To date over 160 drivers have tested positive.

 

