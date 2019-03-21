120 Arrested in Jinja Operation

In short
It is alleged that the suspects are mainly involved in house breaking, drug abuse, motorcycle theft and snatching bags from women at night.
120 Arrested in Jinja Operation21 Mar 2019, 14:47 Comments 168 Views Jinja Municipality, Uganda Crime Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: accusation accused bond commander community drug abuse file intelligence major market operation police
Mentioned: Bugembe Faizo Kibwika James Musisi Jinja Jinja CPS Kaziminji Kirinya Kyabazinga Mafubira Nalufenya police station Vincent Irama
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.