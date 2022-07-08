Dan Michael Komakech
124 Teachers Promoted to Substantive Deputy and Headteacher Positions in Pader

8 Jul 2022, 14:26 Comments 64 Views Pader, Uganda Education Local government Northern Updates

In short
Pader District Vice Chairperson Justin Ocen says the move is in fulfilment of a circular by the education ministry to districts to appoint substantive officers in all primary schools and to elevate those who have been serving in acting and caretaker positions.

 

