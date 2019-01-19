13 Arrested for Damaging Jinja Hospital Lab. Equipment

In short
Their arrest follows a week-long inquiry by the State House Health Monitoring Unit on the management of laboratory equipment within the hospital. The officials learnt that a number of laboratory technicians have part time jobs in private laboratories and usually earn commission from patients sent to the private facilities.
13 Arrested for Damaging Jinja Hospital Lab. Equipment19 Jan 2019, 17:53 Comments 151 Views Health Report
Dr. Jackson Ojera, attending a consultative meeting at Jinja district headquaters recently. Login to license this image from 1$.

