Wambuzi Reacheal
17:54

13 Arrested for Damaging Jinja Hospital Lab. Equipment

19 Jan 2019, 17:53 Comments 151 Views Health Report
Dr. Jackson Ojera, attending a consultative meeting at Jinja district headquaters recently. Wambuzi Reacheal

In short
Their arrest follows a week-long inquiry by the State House Health Monitoring Unit on the management of laboratory equipment within the hospital. The officials learnt that a number of laboratory technicians have part time jobs in private laboratories and usually earn commission from patients sent to the private facilities.

 

