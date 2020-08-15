Candia Stephen
13 People Arrested for Flouting COVID-19 Guidelines in Nebbi

15 Aug 2020, 04:57 Comments 88 Views Nebbi, Uganda Politics Crime Report
Josephine Angucia police Spokesperson West Nile.

Enriko Opio, an aspiring candidate for the Nebbi Municipality Parliamentary seat had flown from Entebbe to Arua and later travelled to Nebbi where he was received by a huge crowd, causing traffic gridlock, along Arua the road on Friday.

 

