Enriko Opio, an aspiring candidate for the Nebbi Municipality Parliamentary seat had flown from Entebbe to Arua and later travelled to Nebbi where he was received by a huge crowd, causing traffic gridlock, along Arua the road on Friday.
13 People Arrested for Flouting COVID-19 Guidelines in Nebbi
