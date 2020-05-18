13 Contacts of a COVID-19 Track Driver Quarantined In Kasese

In short
On Monday a team of health officials and police trailed the suspects that could have been in contact with the driver. Subsequently 13 people including mechanics, the lodge employees and other occupants have been picked and quarantined at Bwera Government Hospital.
13 Contacts of a COVID-19 Track Driver Quarantined In Kasese18 May 2020, 23:59 Comments 107 Views Kasese, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: 13 quarantined quarantined
Mentioned: 13 quarantined
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.