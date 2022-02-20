13 Killed As ADF, FARDC Clash in North Kivu

In short
The clashes occurred on Saturday at Katabey village on the Luna-Komanda section when rebels ambushed and opened fire at a convoy of over 20 vehicles belonging to the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo -MONUSCO.
13 Killed As ADF, FARDC Clash in North Kivu20 Feb 2022, 11:50 Comments 92 Views North-Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: ADF Rebels
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.