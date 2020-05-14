Pamela Mawanda
13 More Truck Driver’s Test Positive for COVID-19, Cases Jump to 139

Uganda's COVID-19 cases rise to 139

The new cases are seven Ugandans, five Kenyans and one Eritrean who arrived from Tanzania, South Sudan and Kenya via Mutukula, Elegu and Malaba border posts.

 

