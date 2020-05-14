In short
The new cases are seven Ugandans, five Kenyans and one Eritrean who arrived from Tanzania, South Sudan and Kenya via Mutukula, Elegu and Malaba border posts.
13 More Truck Driver's Test Positive for COVID-19, Cases Jump to 139
