13 People Arrested for Procuring Defilement in Agago

In short
Overall, Agago district tops teenage pregnancies, the highest in the country at 28 per cent, higher than the national average at 26 percent.
13 People Arrested for Procuring Defilement in Agago22 Oct 2018, 15:21 Comments 299 Views Agago, Uganda Court Crime Health Report
Some of the pilgrims heading to Paimol martyrs celebration stuck on the bad roads of Agago Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.