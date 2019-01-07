13-Year Old Boy Drowns In Iganga Hotel Swimming Pool

In short
Andrew Kazibwe drowned on Monday morning after failing to swim in the Hotel Swimming Pool. Kazibwe reportedly attempted to swim with two of his friends.
13-Year Old Boy Drowns In Iganga Hotel Swimming Pool7 Jan 2019, 16:58 Comments 73 Views Iganga, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: body police incident swimming-pool deceased death police station living room gentleman village
Mentioned: iganga andrew kazibwe fort lugard hotel
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.