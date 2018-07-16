13-Year-Old Survives on Sale of Used Waragi Sachets

In short
Lolim starts his day at 6:00 am every morning, running around bars at Um-um Trading Centre in Kanawat, checking through rubbish pits to collect at least 250 used waragi sachets for sale. Lolim sells a pack of 50 sachets at 100 Shillings.
