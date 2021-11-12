13-Year-Old Trafficked from Mayuge, Tortured in Arua

In short
The boy identified as Mohamad Nkwanga, was today found with fresh injuries on his body and bloodstains on his clothing. He was wandering around, trying to find the route to Kampala by the time a good samaritan picked him and led him to Arua Central Police Station.
13-Year-Old Trafficked from Mayuge, Tortured in Arua12 Nov 2021, 18:40 Comments 119 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Crime Human rights Report
Jimmy Anguyo showing some of the bruises on the chest of Mohamad Nkwanga as a result of the beating.
Tagged with: Child Trafficking Jimmy Anguyo CFPU W. Nile
