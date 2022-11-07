130, LC I Chairperson Arrested in Joint Security Crackdown

In short
The Kiira Region police spokesperson, James Mubi says that the operation was prompted by endless complaints from residents about the increasing number of criminal gangs within their community.
130, LC I Chairperson Arrested in Joint Security Crackdown7 Nov 2022, 08:47 Comments 215 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: arrest home operation result police station regional police
Mentioned: Christine Kwagala Kalina
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.