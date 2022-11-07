Wambuzi Reacheal
130, LC I Chairperson Arrested in Joint Security Crackdown

7 Nov 2022, 08:47 Comments 215 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report

In short
The Kiira Region police spokesperson, James Mubi says that the operation was prompted by endless complaints from residents about the increasing number of criminal gangs within their community.

 

