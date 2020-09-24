In short
Now the education department of Tororo District has found that 30 per cent of the female population might not return to school when the institutions are reopened because they will either still be pregnant, breastfeeding or even married. The department record shows that there were 87 impregnated girls in Osukulu county and another 46 in Molo sub-county.
130 Pregnancies Recorded among School Children in Tororo
24 Sep 2020
