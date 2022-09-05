1,300 Kikuube Residents Benefit from Free Medical Camp.

In short
Dr. Gerald Asaba, in charge of Buhaguzi health sub-district, who led the free medical camp, said there was a need to bring health services to the community since most of the community members cannot afford treatment.
A health official attending to patients during the free medical camp in Bugambe sub county Kikuube.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
