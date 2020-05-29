13,000 Households in Serere Displaced by Rising Lake Kyoga Water Levels

In short
In Bugondo Sub County, more than half of the 39 villages have been submerged, displacing 6,000 households.
13,000 Households in Serere Displaced by Rising Lake Kyoga Water Levels29 May 2020, 13:11 Comments 148 Views Serere, Eastern Region, Uganda Environment Agriculture Updates
In short
Tagged with: Joseph Opit Okojo, LCV Serere Kagwara Landing Site Lake Kyoga displacement of residents by water flooding rising water levels in lake kyoga
Mentioned: Ministry of Water and Environment Teso Sub Region
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.