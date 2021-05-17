131 MPs Take Oaths on First Day of Swearing-in Ceremonies

In short

Although the house had planned to administer oaths for 132 legislator's on the first day of the exercise, two of the elected members did not turn up. They include Kinkizi West MP Dr Chris Baryomunsi and Kabarole Woman MP Victoria Rusoke Businge who sought permission to skip the activities due to other engagements.











Other Special Interest Groups in Parliament that have had MPs-elect taking oath on Monday include four Workers’ Representatives, two representing Persons with Disability (PWDs) and two representing the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF).