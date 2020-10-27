Namugabi Eva
09:06

1,334 Schools Face Closure as Inspection Concludes

27 Oct 2020, 09:00 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Media Breaking news

In short
According to Benson Kule the head of the inspection team for school reopening, Government had a target of inspecting over 22,000 schools that have candidates and of these 21,817 had been inspected by the 23rd of October.

 

Tagged with: final report on the school inspection school inspection

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.