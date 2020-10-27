1,334 Schools Face Closure as Inspection Concludes

In short
According to Benson Kule the head of the inspection team for school reopening, Government had a target of inspecting over 22,000 schools that have candidates and of these 21,817 had been inspected by the 23rd of October.
1,334 Schools Face Closure as Inspection Concludes27 Oct 2020, 09:00 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Media Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: final report on the school inspection school inspection
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.