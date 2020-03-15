Basaija Idd
14 Arrested For Ploting to Attack Security Installations in Bundibugyo

15 Mar 2020, 12:31 Bundibugyo, Uganda

In short
The suspects were picked up from a shrine on Saturday evening. They were reportedly found in possession of 70 machetes, 40 knives and a map of the proposed Yiira Republic among other items. The suspects are currently locked up at Kanyamwirima army barracks in Bundibugyo district.

 

