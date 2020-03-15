14 Arrested For Ploting to Attack Security Installations in Bundibugyo

In short
The suspects were picked up from a shrine on Saturday evening. They were reportedly found in possession of 70 machetes, 40 knives and a map of the proposed Yiira Republic among other items. The suspects are currently locked up at Kanyamwirima army barracks in Bundibugyo district.
14 Arrested For Ploting to Attack Security Installations in Bundibugyo15 Mar 2020, 12:31 Comments 208 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda Security Misc Updates
Mentioned: Grace Kakwenza Enosi Bwambale Edwin Mawanda Rwenzori Districts of Kasese Bundibugyo Resident Kanyamwirima army
