In short
According to Onyango, the suspects will be charged with among other things obstructing a lawful operation, trespass, inciting violence and embezzlement.
14 Arrested in William Street Mosque Operation Top story5 Jul 2020, 15:04 Comments 189 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Politics Report
Police arrests one of the youths said to have been throwing stones at security during the eviction at William Street
In short
Tagged with: Ayub Nyende Chairman Muslim Property Dawa Al-assalafiyyah Haks Express Ltd Hassan Basajjabalaba Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force Masjid Noor Mosque Musa Lukandwa Patrick Onyango UMSC William Street Mosque
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.