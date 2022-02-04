Kukunda Judith
20:36

14 KCCA 'Lord' Councilors Remanded for Inciting Violence

4 Feb 2022, 20:24 Comments 77 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
The Lord Councillors Accused of inciting violence in Court

The Lord Councillors Accused of inciting violence in Court

In short
Lukwago asked court to dismiss the prayer by the prosecutors as it was "aimed at defeating justice" for they are the ones who delayed court saying they first went to City Hall Court thinking that it was where the accused persons would be charged, only to bring them to Buganda Road Court when it was late in the afternoon.

 

Tagged with: Erias Lukwago Lord Mayor Kampala Inciting Violence KCCA Speaker Paul Kenneth Kakande Street Vendors

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.