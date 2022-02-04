14 KCCA 'Lord' Councilors Remanded for Inciting Violence

In short
Lukwago asked court to dismiss the prayer by the prosecutors as it was "aimed at defeating justice" for they are the ones who delayed court saying they first went to City Hall Court thinking that it was where the accused persons would be charged, only to bring them to Buganda Road Court when it was late in the afternoon.
14 KCCA 'Lord' Councilors Remanded for Inciting Violence4 Feb 2022, 20:24 Comments 77 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Erias Lukwago Lord Mayor Kampala Inciting Violence KCCA Speaker Paul Kenneth Kakande Street Vendors
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.