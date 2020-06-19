Pamela Mawanda
14 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed, Cases Now at 755

19 Jun 2020, 12:45 Comments 176 Views Health East Africa Report

Nine of the confirmed cases were picked from alerts and contacts of already confirmed cases in the areas of Kampala, Kyotera and Nebbi while five of the cases were picked from points of entry in Busia, Mirama Hills, Bunagana and Lia. An additional 27 foreign truck drivers who tested positive were sent back to their countries of origin.

 

