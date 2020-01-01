Amony Immaculate
14 Sisters Make First Vows

1 Jan 2020 Lira, Uganda
Bishop Santucs dressing the sisters as others look on

In short
The 14 novices renewed their faith and made a vow to chastity, poverty and obedience before being dressed in a veil and a cap that has 6 buttons, the first 3 buttons representing the trinity and the last 3 buttons represent the vows they have just made, a sign that they are now sisters.

 

