14 Sisters Make First Vows

In short
The 14 novices renewed their faith and made a vow to chastity, poverty and obedience before being dressed in a veil and a cap that has 6 buttons, the first 3 buttons representing the trinity and the last 3 buttons represent the vows they have just made, a sign that they are now sisters.
14 Sisters Make First Vows1 Jan 2020, 11:01 Comments 86 Views Lira, Uganda Lifestyle Religion Misc Breaking news
Lira Catholic Dioces
