14 Storied Lotis Tower to be Sealed Off Over Cracked Pillars

In short
URN learned that the concern over the cracked pillars matter was brought to the Ministry of Works’ attention by the JSC, after which the ministry carried out an initial inspection and found out that the cracks in the pillar had progressed for more than a month, and similar ones were also found in some pillars in the basement.
14 Storied Lotis Tower to be Sealed Off Over Cracked Pillars19 Aug 2022, 17:58 Comments 119 Views Human rights Business and finance Court Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.