14-Year-Old HIV Positive Boy Abandoned at Kiwoko Hospital

In short
Paul Mugisha, a senior HIV/AIDS counsellor at Kiwoko Hospital, says that the boy was malnourished with several wounds all over his body, by the time he was admitted at the facility. After a number of tests, he was found to have HIV, and his CD4 had fallen drastically.
14-Year-Old HIV Positive Boy Abandoned at Kiwoko Hospital21 Jul 2020, 11:39 Comments 187 Views Nakaseke, Uganda Health Analysis
URN News reporter Brian Luwaga interviewing the 14 year old boy living with HIV who is stranded at Kiwoko hospital after his parents abandoned him
In short
Tagged with: Antiretroviral – ARV drugs COVID 19 Lockdown HIV/AIDS
Mentioned: Kiwoko Hospital HIV/AIDS Project
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.