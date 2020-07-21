14-Year-Old HIV Positive Boy Abandoned at Kiwoko Hospital

URN News reporter Brian Luwaga interviewing the 14 year old boy living with HIV who is stranded at Kiwoko hospital after his parents abandoned him

Paul Mugisha, a senior HIV/AIDS counsellor at Kiwoko Hospital, says that the boy was malnourished with several wounds all over his body, by the time he was admitted at the facility. After a number of tests, he was found to have HIV, and his CD4 had fallen drastically.