Edward Eninu
19:06

140 Sub-county Leaders in Teso get Motorcycles

11 May 2022, 19:06 Comments 342 Views Soroti, Uganda Local government Updates
VP Alupo handsover the motrocycle to LC3 Chairman in Soroti.

VP Alupo handsover the motrocycle to LC3 Chairman in Soroti.

In short
Christopher Saazi, the Executive Director of Nile Fishing Company that partners with Yamaha Motor Company says that the new bikes are cost-effective to manage as one uses only a litre of fuel to run for 85 kilometers while a litre of engine oil covers 4,000 kilometers.

 

Tagged with: Jessica Alupo motorcycles for sub coounty chairpersons presidential pledge on motorcycles yamah motor company
Mentioned: Ministry of Local Governement Soroti City

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.