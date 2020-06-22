In short
Now, Isaac Mukisa, the spokesperson of the Municipal Council, says ever since June 12th when registration commenced in Entebbe, 140 operators have been cleared to operate in Entebbe.
“The council expects to register about 1,000 taxis but few operators have turned up in the last two weeks,” Mukisa says.
140 Taxis Cleared to Operate in Entebbe
