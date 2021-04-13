1,400 Trucks Cleared for Travel to South Sudan

In short
According to Okema, the trucks were cleared for safe travel to, a day after they called off their strike to protest attacks by gunmen in South Sudan. The latest attack took place along the Yei-Juba route where 8 Ugandan truck drivers were killed.
1,400 Trucks Cleared for Travel to South Sudan13 Apr 2021, 08:02 Comments 281 Views Amuru, Uganda Security Human rights Northern Report
Tagged with: East African Community delegates killing and brutality resumption of operations safe travel
Mentioned: Elego Town Council Juba South Sudan Yei
