144,252 People in Kasese Did Not Vote in Presidential Elections

In short
According to records from the Electoral Commission, in the 2016 general elections, 244,720 voters in Kasese voted for the presidential election exercise out of the 335,162 registered ones.
144,252 People in Kasese Did Not Vote in Presidential Elections22 Jan 2021, 11:48 Comments 188 Views Kasese, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
Voters celebrate a candidate's victory in Kasese on Thursday. While such huge crowds attend such events, few make it to the polls
In short
Mentioned: registered voters
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.