14,460 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Wasted

11 Jun 2021, 07:21 Comments 161 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
The Chairperson of the COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee, Prof David Sserwadda receives his first COVID-19 shot

In short
According to scientists, vaccines lose their potency and effectiveness if they are exposed to temperatures outside of the required range or when exposed to light. This implies that once a vial's seal is punctured, workers have only a few hours to administer them.

 

