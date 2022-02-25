148 Ammunitions, One Body Recovered as UPDF Raids Another ADF Camp

In short
They include bullets from a belt-fed general-purpose machine gun, commonly known as the PK, which were reportedly abandoned by the Allied Democratic Forces-ADF rebel group that was running away from joint operations by the UPDF and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo against insurgents in the eastern part of the country.
148 Ammunitions, One Body Recovered as UPDF Raids Another ADF Camp25 Feb 2022, 09:11 Comments 230 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda Security East Africa Updates
The joint forces earlier raided an ADF camp in Nobili and seized a number of items including two SMGs and RPG shell
