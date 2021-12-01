Brian Luwaga
07:54

15 Candidates To Contest In Nakasongola Local Government By elections

1 Dec 2021, 07:50 Comments 129 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Election Updates

In short
Anthony Mwaita Ambrose, the Nakasongola District Returning Officer, says that among those nominated is Fred Lubinga, the National Unity Platform candidate, and National Resistance Movement-NRM party candidate, Gaster Yawe Musisi who are eying the vacant Katuugo town council LC 3 chairperson seat following the death of the former chairperson, George William shortly after swearing-in.

 

Tagged with: Local Governments by elections
Mentioned: Electoral Commission

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.