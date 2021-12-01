15 Candidates To Contest In Nakasongola Local Government By elections

In short
Anthony Mwaita Ambrose, the Nakasongola District Returning Officer, says that among those nominated is Fred Lubinga, the National Unity Platform candidate, and National Resistance Movement-NRM party candidate, Gaster Yawe Musisi who are eying the vacant Katuugo town council LC 3 chairperson seat following the death of the former chairperson, George William shortly after swearing-in.
15 Candidates To Contest In Nakasongola Local Government By elections1 Dec 2021, 07:50 Comments 129 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Election Updates
In short
Tagged with: Local Governments by elections
Mentioned: Electoral Commission
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.