15 Cases of Foot and Mouth Disease Registered in Nwoya

In short
The cases were confirmed at a livestock farm in Nyamokino Parish in Lungulu Sub-county where samples from cattle suspected to have been infected were picked and tested last month. At least 50 cattle, presented with signs and symptoms of the highly contagious viral disease at the farm in early December, according to veterinary officials.
15 Cases of Foot and Mouth Disease Registered in Nwoya13 Jan 2023, 13:51 Comments 127 Views Nwoya District, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Northern Updates
Long horned Ankole Cattle being grazed for fattening in Okidi Parish, Atiak Subcounty in Amuru District.
