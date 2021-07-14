In short
A senior detective said a review of their records and videos captured at some of these incidents show different guns were used in the killings. For instance, CCTV footage captured at Cheap General Hardware shows the attackers had four motorcycles each carrying two persons and were all armed.
15 Guns Used in City Murders Still Missing
