15 Remanded Over Kampala City Bombs

24 Dec 2021, 07:38 Comments 97 Views Court Report
Some of the Accused Persons Appearing Before Buganda Road Magistrates Court on Thursday.

According to the charge sheet, the accused persons unlawfully manufactured, placed, and detonated Improvised Explosive Devices-IEDs in Mpigi, Wakiso, and Kampala districts with intentions of causing death or serious bodily injuries and a major economic loss.

 

