15 Remanded Over Kampala City Bombs

According to the charge sheet, the accused persons unlawfully manufactured, placed, and detonated Improvised Explosive Devices-IEDs in Mpigi, Wakiso, and Kampala districts with intentions of causing death or serious bodily injuries and a major economic loss.
15 Remanded Over Kampala City Bombs24 Dec 2021, 07:38 Comments 97 Views Court Report
