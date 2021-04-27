15 Suspects Remanded on Treason Charges

In short
Col. George Nambafu, the Chairman Fourth Division Court Martial then remanded the suspects to Gulu Central Prison till May 10th when the hearing will start. This according to Nambafu is to give ample time for the prosecution to conclude their investigations.
15 Suspects Remanded on Treason Charges27 Apr 2021, 17:18 Comments 58 Views Gulu, Uganda Security Crime Court Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: 15 Suspects Remanded for Alleged Treason Col. George Nambafu, the Chairman Fourth Division Court Martial Fourth Division Court Martial Prosecution led by Captain Augustine Tumwebaze gulu central prison
Mentioned: Fourth Division Court Martial Gulu Central Prison
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.