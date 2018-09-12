Teenager Found Hanging in Pit Latrine

In short
A team of officers from the Police Fire and Rescue Services in Mityana led by their Commandant, Vigar Afiman rushed to retrieve the body that was hanging on a banana fiber.
Teenager Found Hanging in Pit Latrine12 Sep 2018, 07:01 Comments 215 Views Mityana, Uganda Crime Analysis
In short
Tagged with: boy found hanging dead pit latrine resident death village latrine mistreatment police teenager pit deceased neighbor team banana mother suicide
Mentioned: mityana municipality nambaale alice namakula ono agnes nabatanzi mityana hospital vigar afiman mityana rescue services police fire kafeero mityana police ronald kafeero
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.