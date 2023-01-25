Sylvia Nankya
19:24

150 Children Rescued from Kampala Streets During Citywide Operation

25 Jan 2023, 19:12 Comments 178 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Report
A law enforcement officer rescues a child from the streets KCCA

A law enforcement officer rescues a child from the streets

In short
The children mostly from Karamoja were picked from various parts of Kampala and taken to Kobulin Youth Rehabilitation and Skilling centre in Napak district for rehabilitation. A total of 13 suspected child traffickers were also arrested during the operation.

 

Tagged with: street children

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.