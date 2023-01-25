150 Children Rescued from Kampala Streets During Citywide Operation

In short
The children mostly from Karamoja were picked from various parts of Kampala and taken to Kobulin Youth Rehabilitation and Skilling centre in Napak district for rehabilitation. A total of 13 suspected child traffickers were also arrested during the operation.
150 Children Rescued from Kampala Streets During Citywide Operation25 Jan 2023, 19:12 Comments 178 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Report
