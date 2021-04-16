In short
The Uganda Peoples’ Defense Force- UPDF soldiers at the 3rd Division recovered 150 illegal guns in the hands of civilians across the nine districts of Karamoja. This is almost twice, the number of guns recovered in 2019 and 2018 in the region.
150 Guns Recovered in Karamoja in 2020-UPDF
