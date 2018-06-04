In short
Sarah Nakawunde, the Mpigi district woman MP, says the Shillings 150 million they received was too little for MPs to get befitting vehicles.
UGX150M for Vehicles: What Did MPs Use the Money For? Top story4 Jun 2018, 10:35 Comments 186 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Parliament Updates
Cars Parked at Parliament, some of them Belong to Members of Parliament Login to license this image from 1$.
