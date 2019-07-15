150 Motorcycles Stolen in Last One Month

In short
Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga says that police personnel, acting on intelligence tips have raided garages, motorcycle shops and spare parts outlets in Nateete, Katwe and Nalukolongo, in operations that have so far led to the recovery of 45 motorcycles and the arrest of 13 suspects.
150 Motorcycles Stolen in Last One Month15 Jul 2019, 18:27 Comments 169 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
In short
