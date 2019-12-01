Pamela Mawanda
150 People Complete Ebola Vaccine Trial in Uganda

1 Dec 2019 Kampala, Uganda
The vaccine is taken 56 days apart for it to be effective Courtesy Photo

The vaccine is taken 56 days apart for it to be effective

In short
A total of 350 frontline and health workers enrolled for the trials taking place in Mbarara. 150 of those who enrolled have received the two doses of the vaccine with minimal side effects reported according to the lead investigator of the trial, Prof Pontiano Kaleebu

 

